India charges 150% tariff on alcohol: White House on countries ‘ripping off’ US

The US again raised the issue of tariffs that India imposes on its goods, citing high tariffs on American alcohol and agricultural products. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made references to high tariffs by India during a press briefing on Tuesday (March 11) when she was responding to a question on Canada.

“Canada has been ripping off the United States of America and hard-working Americans for decades. If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious. In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada, but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada…American cheese and butter, nearly 300 per cent tariff," she said.

India’s tariffs

“You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. You think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India. Look at Japan, tariffing rice 700 per cent,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt held up a chart that showed tariffs charged by India, Canada, and Japan. On the chart, two circles with the colours of the tri-colour highlighted the tariffs that India imposes.

“President (Donald) Trump believes in reciprocity, and it is about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers, and all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices, and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades,” she said.

‘Massive tariffs’

President Trump for the past few days has been criticising the high tariffs charged by India. Trump on Friday (March 7) said India has agreed to cut its tariffs “way down” as he repeated his assertion that the country charges America massive tariffs.

“India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can’t even sell anything in India. They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done,” said Trump at the White House.

We’ve been ripped off: Trump

On Sunday (March 9), Trump said that tariffs against Canada and Mexico could go higher in the future, according to Fox News. He also said that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

“The tariffs could go up as time goes by. For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They’ve been taking money away from the United States, and all we’re doing is getting some of it back, and we’re going to treat our country fairly,” said the US President.

“This country has been ripped off by every nation in the world, every company in the world. We’ve been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we’re going to do is get it back,” he reiterated.

(With agency inputs)