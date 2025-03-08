On tariff, Trump taunts India: ‘Somebody is finally exposing them…’

Continuing his tirade against India over its “massive tariffs”, US President Donald Trump now says “now … somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done” for decades.

"India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India,” the Republican leader told the media at the White House on Friday (March 7).

“They have agreed, by the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," he added.

Trump on tariffs

Trump targeted India along with some other countries over high tariffs both during the election campaign and after he rode to power in January.

Addressing the Congress on Tuesday, he returned to the theme of tariffs: "Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries.

"On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico and Canada -- have you heard of them? -- and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair," he said.

Trump on India

“India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 per cent," he added.

Trump has vowed to unleash reciprocal tariffs from April 2. "An eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff, same exact amount," he had said during the presidential election campaign.

According to reports, the US' total goods trade with India was an estimated USD 129.2 billion in 2024.

US goods exports to India in 2024 were USD 41.8 billion. The US goods trade deficit with India was USD 45.7 billion in 2024, a 5.4 per cent increase over 2023.