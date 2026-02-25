Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath signs Rs 11,000 cr worth MoUs during Japan visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth about Rs 11,000 crore with several Japanese companies on the first day of his official visit to Japan on Wednesday (February 25), aimed at boosting industrial investment and manufacturing growth in the state.

According to an official release, agreements were signed with major firms including Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co Ltd, Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japan JV, and Fujisilvertech Concrete Pvt Ltd.

Manufacturing, electronics, infrastructure

The partnerships span sectors such as agricultural equipment manufacturing, industrial machinery, water and environmental infrastructure, automobiles, electronics, industrial printing and graphics, hospitality, and real estate development.

Officials said the investment agreements are expected to enhance manufacturing capacity, attract foreign direct investment, and strengthen industrial collaboration between India and Japan, supporting Uttar Pradesh’s push to become a global manufacturing hub.

Company profiles

Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Kubota Corporation is a leading multinational known for agricultural and industrial machinery.

Minda Corporation, part of the Spark Minda Group, is a major automotive components manufacturer providing mechatronics, wiring harnesses, plastic interiors, sensors, and electric vehicle solutions.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry (JAE) specialises in advanced connectors and electronic interface solutions for automotive and aerospace sectors.

Nagase & Co Ltd is a diversified Japanese trading and technology company engaged in chemicals, advanced materials, mobility solutions, and electronics.

Officials said collaboration among these companies is expected to promote automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing.

Seiko Advance, a Japan-based firm known for high-performance screen printing inks and coating solutions, supplies products used in automotive decals, industrial graphics, electronic panels, glass printing, and consumer appliances, including through its manufacturing presence in India.

Meanwhile, O&O Group has signed an agreement to invest in the hospitality and real estate sectors.

Officials said the agreements signed on February 25 are expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral industrial cooperation between India and Japan.

(With agency inputs)