US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch to arrive in Delhi for India-US trade talks

US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will arrive in New Delhi late on Monday (September 15) for a day-long discussion on the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, a senior commerce ministry official said.

Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the US.

"We have indicated that in the past also the discussions are going on, the chief negotiator of the US is visiting India tonight and tomorrow will be holding talks to see what can be the picture "It is not the sixth round of negotiations but it is definitely discussions on the trade talks and trying to see how we can reach an agreement between India and the US," Rajesh Agarwal, India's chief negotiator and a special secretary in the commerce ministry said here on Monday.

He further said India and the US have been engaged in discussions through virtual mode on a weekly basis.

"There have been discussions going on but we were not progressing much because the overall environment was not conducive. Now we see there is a window...," the official said.

He however added that Tuesday's talks should not be seen as a 6th round of talks, but it may decide on future course of action.

"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," Agarwal said.

The US chief negotiator is expected to reach India on Monday night. Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.

High tariffs hit exports

He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.

India's exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US.

(With agency inputs)