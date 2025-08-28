TVS Orbiter electric scooter launched; check price, range, features

TVS Motor has launched its latest electric scooter for the Indian market, the Orbiter, as part of its push to expand its presence in the country’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler segment.

The company already retails the TVS iQube and aims to strengthen its market share with this new offering.

The latest model of the brand comes at a starting price of Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom), making it more affordable than the iQube and placing it in direct competition with the Ather Rizta.

Design and styling

The TVS Orbiter carries a completely new design language, which is clean and modern. It features a minimalistic approach with cleaner lines, highlighted by modern touches such as large LED headlamps, a well-sized windscreen, and curvy body panels.

The scooter will be available in six dual-tone colour options: Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper. It also comes with a flat seat set at 845 mm for a relaxed riding position.

The Orbiter offers 169 mm ground clearance, rides on 14-inch wheels, and provides 34 litres of underseat storage along with 290 mm of space on the flat footboard.

Battery and other features

The Orbiter is equipped with a multi-colour digital instrument cluster that displays all essential information. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, theft alerts, and OTA updates.

TVS has equipped the scooter with some fancy features like cruise control, hill hold function, and reverse parking assist in addition to standard features such as reverse parking and automated hill hold assist.

Powered by a 3.1 kWh battery pack, the Orbiter claims to offer a range of 158 km on a single charge, higher than the most affordable iQube variant, which delivers 94 km with its 2.2 kWh battery pack.

For comparison, the iQube with a 3.1 kWh battery offers a range of 123 km at a price of Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the TVS Orbiter are now open online.