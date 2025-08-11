Tesla opens second Indian experience centre in Delhi

Tesla will inaugurate its new experience centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11 at 2 pm, following the opening of its first Indian outlet in Mumbai last month.

This marks a key milestone in the US electric carmaker’s India journey, targeting customers in Delhi, a major hub for the country’s electric mobility drive.

Also Read: VinFast vs Tesla: India's EV market turns into global battleground

Delhi experience centre

The Delhi facility, located in Worldmark 3 complex, Aerocity, will showcase Tesla’s latest electric vehicles available in India.

The company has leased around 8,200 sq ft of space at the place under a nine-year agreement, with rent reportedly starting at Rs 17.22 lakh per month, with rent escalations scheduled every three years.

Designed as both a display hub and customer interaction facility, the centre will allow potential buyers to view Tesla models, learn about their specifications, and explore purchase and charging options.

Announcing the opening on X, Tesla posted, "Tesla Experience Centre, Aerocity – opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2 pm. Delhi, Worldmark 3."

Tesla Experience Center, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2pm📍Delhi, Worldmark 3 pic.twitter.com/JV34pXuKKn — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) August 10, 2025

Also Read: Anand Mahindra welcomes Tesla, Elon Musk to India

Tesla in India

This is Tesla’s second showroom in India after its Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) outlet in Mumbai.

On July 15, Tesla entered the world’s third-largest automobile market with the launch of its electric midsize SUV, the Model Y, offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 68 lakhs.

The former offers a range of 500 km on a full charge, and the long-range version offers a range of 622km on a full charge.

The company has already installed four fast chargers in Mumbai, with another four planned for Delhi soon after the new centre’s inauguration.

Also Read: Tesla opens first India showroom in Mumbai; know the available model and price

Available across India

Customers can also opt for Tesla's full self-driving (FSD) package, which adds a cost of Rs 6 lakhs over the base prices, though this capability will be introduced in India at a later stage.

Deliveries will be prioritised for customers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles delivered via flatbed trucks directly to customers' homes.

Tesla has also updated its website to enable vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding beyond the initial launch cities.

Prices may vary depending on state-specific taxes. Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.