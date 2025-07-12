Trump announces 30 pc tariffs on Mexico, EU from August 1

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued fresh tariff letters for Mexico and the European Union stating that 30 per cent tariff will be imposed on goods imported Mexico and European Union starting from August 1. Trump shared the letters to the Mexican President and European Union president on Truth Social.

“It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our trading relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Mexico,” stated Trump in the letter to the Mexican President.

He further stated that despite Mexico’s effort to secure the US-Mexico border, the country has failed to address the “Fentanyl crisis”.

“Mexico has been helping me secure the border, BUT, what Mexico has done, is not enough. Mexico still has not stopped the Cartels who are trying to turn all of North America into a Narco-Trafficking Playground. Obviously, I cannot let that happen!” stated Trump.

As for the European Union, Trump stated in his latter “Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal. Starting from August 1, 2025, we will charge the European Union a tariff of only 30% on EU products sent into the United States, separate from seasonal tariffs.”

(The story will be updated soon)