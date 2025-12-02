The Federal launches 'Voices That Count' featuring Arvind Subramanian, Devesh Kapur

The Federal’s new conversation series, 'Voices That Count', will debut its inaugural edition in partnership with the Great Lakes Institute of Management on December 3, at the Great Lakes Chennai campus.

The session will feature an engaging discussion between Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur on their acclaimed book, A Sixth of Humanity.

The Federal's 'Voices That Count'

Expected to draw over 1,000 students, faculty, and industry participants, the event aims to bring rigorous policy debate into an academic setting, giving future business and policy leaders a direct window into the ideas shaping India’s economic trajectory.

Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor to the government of India, and Kapur, professor at the Starr Foundation, Johns Hopkins SAIS, will explore the data, trends, and frameworks that underpin their book at a time of rapid structural change in India’s economy.

The conversation will be moderated by S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief of The Federal, and Prof Vidya Mahambare, head of the Finance and Economics Research Centre at Great Lakes Institute of Management.

Thought-provoking discussion

More than a discussion of the book, the conversation will explore rigorous reasoning and thoughtful engagement, hallmarks of the Voices That Count series.

The edition is powered by City Union Bank, with Little Flower Group of Institutions as Associate Sponsor, Mehta Jewellery as Gifting Partner, and HarperCollins as Publishing Partner.

The discussion will also be livestreamed on The Federal’s YouTube channel, allowing wider audiences to join the conversation.