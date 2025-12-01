The Federal kicks off new ideas series ‘Voices That Count’ at Great Lakes campus on Dec 3

The Federal’s new conversation series Voices That Count will launch its first edition in partnership with the Great Lakes Institute of Management on Wednesday (December 3), with Arvind Subramanian and Prof Devesh Kapur leading a discussion on their book “A Sixth of Humanity” at the Great Lakes Chennai campus.

The inaugural edition is powered by City Union Bank, with Little Flower Group of Institutions as Associate Sponsor, Mehta Jewellery as Gifting Partner, and HarperCollins as Publishing Partner.

Rigorous policy debate in academic setting

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 students, faculty, and industry participants, and aims to bring rigorous policy debate into an academic setting, offering future business and policy leaders a chance to engage directly with ideas shaping India’s economic trajectory.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa will attend as Chief Guest, underscoring the state’s focus on strengthening its industrial and investment climate.

Also Read: Why Arvind Subramanian thinks GST 2.0 won’t fix deep structural risks

Subramanian, a former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, and Kapur, Professor at the Starr Foundation at Johns Hopkins SAIS, will discuss the data, trends, and frameworks underpinning their book at a time of rapid structural change for India.

Livestreamed on YouTube channel

The conversation will be moderated by S Srinivasan, Editor-in-Chief of The Federal and Prof Vidya Mahambare, who heads the Finance and Economics Research Centre at Great Lakes Institute of Management.

More than a book launch, the session seeks to foreground analytical writing, evidence-led reasoning, and informed public discourse, which form the core of the new Voices That Count series.

Also Watch: Demographic dividend is an opportunity not a certainty: Former CEA Arvind Subramanian

The discussion will also be livestreamed on The Federal’s YouTube channel.