Tesla opens first India showroom in Mumbai; know the available model and price

Tesla has finally arrived in India with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 15). The 4,000 square foot Tesla showroom is located in the Bandra Kurla Complex, one of the most upscale commercial districts in the city.

The showroom, currently showcasing Tesla’s Model Y, marks the beginning of the major electric vehicle manufacturer’s long-anticipated entry into India.

The showroom called the Tesla Experience Centre is expected to be followed by several other similar ones in major cities in India, including Delhi, reported NDTV.

Monthly showroom rent Rs 35 lakh

The report further stated that the monthly rent of the showroom is Rs 35 lakhs, adding that the showroom’s entrance is branded with the Tesla logo, and a partially covered white Tesla vehicle was inside the showroom.

While the development marks Tesla’s inaugural physical presence in India, the Elon Musk-owned company has not yet committed to setting up a manufacturing plant in the country.

However, according to media reports, the opening of the showroom appears to be an effort to gauge consumer interest and market opportunity.

Showcasing Model Y

The Tesla showroom, as of now, features the Model Y, Tesla’s electric SUV. According to media reports, six Model Y vehicles have been imported from Shanghai to Mumbai for display at the showroom.

Media reports said that in India, the price of Tesla’s Model Y starts at Rs 59.89 lakh for its rear wheel drive variant. The price includes the steep import duties levied by India on Completely Built Units. The import tariffs currently stand at 70 per cent to 100 per cent for fully imported vehicles, significantly pushing up the price for Indian buyers.

Known for his opposition to high tariffs, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly called for lowering tariffs to make Tesla vehicles more affordable to Indian buyers. However, the Indian government has kept its stance on the issue unchanged and has urged Tesla to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

What Chief Minister said

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and urged the company to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

Speaking at the inauguration of the company's first Experience Centre in India, the Chief Minister also said, "We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage," Fadnavis said.

"Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey," he added.

The CM called Tesla's decision to open its first centre in Mumbai a statement of confidence in the city and state.

‘Right city for Tesla’

"The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and the right state - that is Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said.

The CM said Tesla is more than an automotive company.

"Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally," he said.

(With agency inputs)