First Tesla Model Y delivered to Maharashtra Minister in Mumbai

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik received the first delivery of a Tesla car, a Model Y variant, on Friday (September 5). The Minister received the delivery from Tesla’s newly launched showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. He described the decision to purchase Tesla’s electric vehicle as an attempt towards raising awareness of electric vehicle adoption.

The Minister had booked the Model Y, a day after the first Tesla showroom was launched in India in July. The Minister said that he wanted to gift the car to his grandson as a symbolic step towards building “early awareness” of green mobility.

'Aim to spread awareness on EV'

“I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation,” said Pratap Sarnaik, as quoted by PTI.

He further stated that the Maharashtra government aims to usher in a major EV transition in the next decade, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption.” He said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state.

Modest initial response in India

Tesla has received 600 bookings for its Model Y in India, falling short of the company's expectations, reported Bloomberg.

Tesla plans to ship 350-500 cars to India this year, with the first batch arriving from Shanghai in early September. The launch targets India's small but rapidly growing EV market, which constitutes approximately 5% of total car sales from April to July this year, though EV sales surged 93% to 15,500 units during this period.

The Model Y offers two India-specific variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive with 60kWh battery (500km range, 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds) and Long Range RWD with 75kWh battery (622km range, 5.6-second acceleration). Both feature a 201 kmph top speed, 19-inch alloys, and supercharging capability, adding 267km range in 15 minutes.

Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at Rs 59.89 lakh for RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for Long Range, with the Full Self-Driving package available for an additional Rs 6 lakh. Six colour options include standard Stealth Grey, with black or white interiors featuring heated seats and first-row ventilation.

Currently, bookings are available through Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram showrooms, with deliveries limited to these cities and handovers expected in Q3 2025.

(With agency inputs)