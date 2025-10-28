OpenAI offers ChatGPT Go free for one year in India

OpenAI said on Tuesday (October 28) it will offer ChatGPT Go, which supports higher query limits and more image generation free for one year, to users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period starting November 4.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier that offers increased message limits, image generation, and file uploads for users in India, a market ChatGPT counts as its second-largest and among the fastest-growing. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers, too will be eligible for the free 12-month promotion.

ChatGPT Go

"To celebrate OpenAI’s DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru on 4 November — its first in India — OpenAI is making ChatGPT Go available free for a full year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period starting 4 November," the company said.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT Go was launched in India in August and was designed in response to user feedback requesting more affordable access to ChatGPT's most advanced features.

In the first month since its launch, the number of paid ChatGPT subscribers in India more than doubled.

On the back of this strong demand, OpenAI has since expanded ChatGPT Go to close to 90 markets worldwide.

OpenAI’s 'Indiafirst' commitment

Millions in India use ChatGPT daily, including a rapidly growing community of developers, students, and professionals, who leverage OpenAI’s advanced tools.

"This promotion is a continuation of OpenAI’s 'Indiafirst' commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, reinforcing the growing momentum around AI in India as the country prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next year," OpenAI said in a statement.

"Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we've seen from our users has been inspiring," Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said, adding that,"ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we're making ChatGPT Go available free for one year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI."

