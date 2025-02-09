Shein back in India, under Reliance; what’s changed for Chinese brand?

Shein, the global fast-fashion retailer is making a grand re-entry into the Indian market, this time under the complete ownership and control of Reliance Retail.

Once banned in India along with several other Chinese apps, Shein has now found a way back through an exclusive deal with Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate.

A strategic entry into the Indian market

Unlike being integrated into Reliance’s fashion platform Ajio, Shein is being launched as a standalone app. The deal, however, comes with strict data-sharing terms: Shein must surrender all customer data to Reliance, ensuring that no Indian consumer data is accessible to the Chinese firm. According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shein will function solely as a technology partner, while Reliance Retail retains full control over operations.

Local manufacturing and market potential

For Shein, re-entering India is a massive growth opportunity. The country’s young consumer base and demand for affordable fashion make it a lucrative market. Initially, deliveries will be limited to major cities such as New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, but expansion plans are already underway.

Reliance, too, benefits from this collaboration. It plans to manufacture Shein apparel locally, creating a network of Indian manufacturers and suppliers. This move not only helps Reliance expand in the fashion retail space but also provides a cost-effective alternative to its premium fashion platform, Ajio.

Reliance’s growing dominance in fashion retail

With Shein under its umbrella, Reliance aims to take on major competitors such as Myntra and Meesho. The company is strategically leveraging global partnerships to strengthen its presence in the fashion retail segment, with Ajio already hosting brands like Superdry and Gap.

By ensuring full compliance with Indian data privacy laws, Reliance has navigated a way to bring Shein back while adhering to government policies. The success of this partnership will depend on how quickly Shein can scale operations under its new structure.

