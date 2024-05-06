It was in the mid-1980s that a young Neeta Lulla forayed into the world of fashion. Born into a Sindhi family, she spent her early years in Mumbai — steeped in the sights and sounds of Hindi films — and Hyderabad. Armed with a passion for garments, she embarked on a career in couture at a time when it was considered unviable for women. Inspired by French designer Paul Poiret, whose avant-garde approach struck a chord with her, Neeta carved a niche for herself in bridal creations. Her first big break came when she designed for jewellery designer Varuna D. Jani. Today, having designed costumes f or over 300 films, she is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated designers.



Her costumes in films like Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2009) and Balgandharva (2012) have fetched her multiple National Awards. Neeta’s repertoire of clients reads like a who’s who of Bollywood royalty. She has designed outfits (including Maharashtrian Paithani saree) for actresses like Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai. To her, a creation is not just clothing, but a symbol of luxury — and individuality. This philosophy has given her creative fulfilment, and brought a loyal clientele. In this interview to The Federal, the designer, who is celebrating 40 years in the industry, reflects on her journey, the changing landscape of fashion, and what the future holds for the trailblazing couturier. Excerpts: How has the costume industry evolved over the years?

In my early years, I found myself at the intersection of bridal couture and film costume design. I did everything, from organising merchandise, creating patterns, doing styling and makeup, to sometimes even managing the finances and maintaining my workspace. Fashion was on the brink of becoming a recognised profession, a shift marked by the gradual increase in fashion magazines from a solitary biannual publication to several periodicals. Designers began to gain visibility, and the public’s interest in fashion and personal style started to grow. However, during this era, there was a discernible divide between mainstream fashion and the more flamboyant styles seen in films: the latter was often dismissed as too garish. Despite initial resistance, clients frequently sought out film-inspired designs, such as Juhi Chawla’s off-shoulder blouses from Darr (1993). The 1990s heralded a turning point as both film and mainstream magazines began to acknowledge clothes stars wore in movies as a major fashion influence. My designs for the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) received considerable attention, underscoring the growing importance of cinema in shaping fashion trends. As the digital age blurred the lines between film and mainstream fashion, it became easier for consumers to access both Indian and international brands as well as designs inspired by movies. From this moment, it became clear that fashion in films was not just a passing trend but something that governed consumer choices; films made people fashion-conscious. Soon, fashion came to be recognised not only for its aesthetic value, but also for its role in cultural and social expression. Can you talk about your association with Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya and Kangana Ranaut, and how they challenge your creative mind? Working with Bollywood actresses pushes my creative boundaries. Since I understand the technical aspects of costume design, it leads to great conversations and helps build trust; it assures them that I align with the director’s vision, which is key to the authentic portrayal of the characters they play. Making costumes goes beyond aesthetics; it’s about enabling actresses to essay roles comfortably and convincingly. It shows that I understand the importance of getting into character and lets them know I can help them do just that. When the designer and the actors work together, we tackle any creative hurdles that come our way, making sure the costumes really bring the characters to life.

Aishwarya in an outfit designed by Neeta Lulla in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas

Which are some of your favourite films from both Hollywood and Bollywood that you think had exceptional costume design?

