Reliance to invest ₹11,760 crore in bio-energy after MoU at TN Rising Conclave

In a major development in Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape, the state’s government on Sunday (December 7) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) at the TN Rising Conclave in Madurai. The initiative will see in the state an investment worth Rs 11,760 crore in the field of bio-energy.

M Balachandran, president of RIL, exchanged the MoU on behalf of his company in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and state Industries Minister TRB Raja. Under the agreement, Reliance will set up integrated bio-energy plants across Tamil Nadu, and the project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment to 7,000 people while propelling sustainable growth in the state. It is also expected to generate clean energy in the state, both for domestic and industrial use.

#TNRising Investors Conclave - #Madurai#Reliance Industries Ltd (#RIL) going to setup Bio Energy plants across #TamilNadu with investment of Rs 11,760 Cr



- MoU Signed with #TamilNadu Govt at #TNRising event in #Madurai



- This gives employment opportunity for 7000 persons… pic.twitter.com/eWLkJ4i5YE — TN Industrial & Investment Updates (@TnInvestment) December 7, 2025

While the project is aligned with the RIL’s green-energy ambitions, it also marked one of the largest investment plans unveiled for the region. A report cited official sources as saying that the investment’s location and scale showed the state’s efforts to encourage major capital beyond traditional industrial zones in Chennai and the western corridor.

MoU backs Mukesh Ambani's promise

Tamil Nadu’s southern region, with Madurai as the hub, has struggled to lure large industrial investments despite having a skilled workforce. Sunday’s development also reiterated Reliance’s commitment to making fresh investments in the state, particularly in the sectors of renewable energy and green hydrogen, something RIL’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani stressed while virtually addressing the Global Investors Meet in Chennai in January last year.

On Sunday, CM Stalin, who will seek a fresh people’s mandate in a few months as Tamil Nadu goes to the Assembly elections, said at the event in Madurai that the state signed as many as 91 MoUs at the investor meet, taking the total investments to Rs 36,660 crore and generating more than 56,000 jobs.

Stalin thanks investors' 'unshakable confidence'

Speaking at the event, the DMK chief thanked the investors for their “unshakable confidence” in the state, saying Tamil Nadu is moving towards the goal of becoming a one-trillion‑US‑dollar economy.

Delivering his keynote address at the meet, the chief minister insisted that his job is not over just because MoUs have been signed.

“I routinely review all departments, and because of this follow-up, more than 80 per cent of the projects covered by MoUs have been implemented, a level of output no other state has shown,” the CM said.

TN Rising is a state government initiative launched in 2025 as a chain of regional investment conclaves—starting in Thoothukudi, followed by Hosur, Coimbatore, and now Madurai—to support “balanced regional development”, rather than concentrating big projects only around the state capital.

(With agency inputs)