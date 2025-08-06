RBI's Monetary Policy Committee keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5 pc

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday (August 6) announced its decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

There had been expectations of a pause on interest rate after three consecutive reduction totalling 100 basis points.

The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, started the three-day deliberation on the monetary policy on Monday.

Amid the MPC announcement, all eyes are on August 7, when the announcement by US President Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports take off. This may significantly impact macro data in the subsequent quarters.

Past rate cuts

The RBI has been tasked by the Union government to ensure that consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side. Based on the recommendation of the MPC, the RBI reduced the repo rate by 25 bps each in February and April, and 50 basis points in June amidst easing retail inflation.

The retail inflation is trending below 4 per cent since February this year.

The MPC consists of three RBI officials - Sanjay Malhotra (Governor), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor), Rajiv Ranjan (Executive Director) and three external members - Nagesh Kumar (Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi), Saugata Bhattacharya (Economist), Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics).