RBI slashes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50 per cent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday (June 6) reduced the key lending rate, or repo rate, by 50 basis points, bringing it down to 5.5 per cent from 6 per cent.

The decision was announced after the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, concluded its three-day meeting that began on June 4.

This is the third rate cut in a row, following a 25 basis point reduction in April.

This has come amid widespread expectations of a third consecutive rate cut to propel economic growth against the backdrop of trade tensions triggered by Trump tariffs.



The central bank reduced the key benchmark lending rate (repo) by 25 bps points each in February and April this year on the recommendations of the governor-headed MPC.

In response to the 50-bps cut in the policy repo rate since February 2025, most of the banks have reduced their repo-linked external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLRs) and the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), according to an assessment by the RBI.

A lowering of the repo rate leads reduction in lending rates by banks, which, in turn, brings down EMIs for retail and corporate borrowers.

The MPC consists of three members from the RBI and three external members appointed by the government.

Not the end of easing cycle: Nomura