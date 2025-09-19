Apple iPhone 17 series launch in India draws massive crowds as fans queue overnight

The eagerly awaited Apple iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on Friday (September 19), drawing excited consumers across the country who queued up outside stores even before sunrise to grab the latest devices.

A scuffle reportedly broke out among a few people amid the rush outside the BKC Jio Centre store in Mumbai, prompting security personnel's intervention.

A PTI video showed a few people engaging in fist fights as others in the queue tried in vain to resolve the fight. The scuffle briefly disrupted the line before security guards at the Apple Store intervened swiftly to restore order.

Also Read: Apple launches iPhone 17 series; bids goodbye to 128GB, 'Plus' models

Crowds throng BKC outlet in Mumbai

At Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a massive crowd had gathered overnight, with people waiting for hours to be among the first to purchase the new iPhones.

Many waited patiently since the early hours of the morning, eager to get their hands on Apple’s latest release.

Mumbai, Bengaluru abuzz with early buyers

In Delhi, too, the launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series drew massive crowds. Long queues were seen outside the company’s Saket store on Friday morning, with several buyers spending the night outside Select Citywalk Mall to ensure they were among the first to secure the new models. Many could be seen sitting near the entrance, waiting for the gates to open.

Bengaluru also witnessed large crowds as customers flocked to the Apple Hebbal store at the Mall of Asia on Friday morning. Excited shoppers lined up early to purchase not just the iPhone 17 lineup but also the newly launched Apple Watch and AirPods.

This store, Apple’s first in South India, opened on September 2 and offers the full range of Apple products, services, and support, along with free “Today at Apple” sessions for users.

Also Read: iPhone maker Apple's new store to open in Pune on September 4

Increasing Apple fanfare

The iPhone 17 series is now available across Apple’s official stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, as well as on its official website.

Customers can also purchase the devices via e-commerce platforms, quick commerce apps, and authorized retailers.

The launch highlights Apple’s growing presence in India, with its outlets turning into hubs of excitement and fanfare as the iPhone 17 hits the shelves.

Powered by Apple’s latest silicon chip and running iOS 26, the new series is designed to seamlessly integrate with the company’s AI-powered features, branded as Apple Intelligence.