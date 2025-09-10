Apple launches iPhone 17 series; bids goodbye to 128GB, 'Plus' models

Apple on Tuesday (September 9) launched its latest-generation iPhone models and variants. The launch event surprised its users with new product announcements. While discontinuing the lower storage capacity of the 128GB model and 'Plus' variants, Apple launched the thinnest iPhone model and introduced a new colour variant.

The iPhone 17 series, with the price ranging from Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, will be available in India from September 19. The iPhone 17 comes with three models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - unlike the previous series which had a "Plus" model as well.

iPhone has also introduced its thinnest iPhone ever – the iPhone Air series – with a 5.6 mm thickness that will support eSIMs only.

The company has discontinued the option of the lower storage capacity of 128GB in the new iPhone models, which also led to the higher price of base models compared to its previous series.

Features and specifications

While launching the iPhones, Apple's CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone 17 Pro is the most advanced iPhone ever. He highlighted the solid features, dynamic design, and specifications.

"The iPhone 17 Pro is the most advanced iPhone ever, featuring a striking new design and powerful capability," Cook said.

Besides skipping lower storage capacity and introducing the thinnest iPhones, the launch event surprised iPhone users with increased storage capacity and an additional colour variant.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be available with double the entry storage, 256GB, as well as 512GB and 1TB. For the first time, Apple also introduced a 2TB storage option.

According to Apple's statement, iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900. They are available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver. Bright cosmic orange is the newly-added colour option in the iPhone Pro series.

Indians can pre-order iPhone 17 Pro & Max

"Customers in more than 63 countries, including India, can pre-order iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max beginning at 5 am PDT (5.30 pm IST) on September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900," the statement added.

The basic iPhone 17 will start with 256GB minimum storage capacity like the "Plus" series models in earlier versions. It will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 apiece, compared to the iPhone 16 Plus with the same storage option priced at Rs 89,900 onwards.

The display size of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus were 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, while the new iPhone 17 has a display size of 6.3 inches.

Chipset that makes iPhone 17 faster

Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, in a presentation shared that the A19 chipset in iPhone 17 makes it 20 per cent faster than iPhone 16, 80 per cent faster than iPhone 15, 90 per cent faster than iPhone 14, and double the speed of iPhone 13.

She said that iPhone 17 will support 8 hours more of video playback compared to iPhone 16, and 10 minutes of charging can support up to 8 hours of video on the device.

The iPhone Air series will come with storage options in the range of 256 GB to 1TB storage at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900.

The company unveiled Apple Watch 3 Ultra with built-in satellite communications that allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location, all while they're off the cellular network.

Priced at Rs 89,900, the company has opened pre-orders for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and it will be available in India from September 19 onwards.

(With agency inputs)