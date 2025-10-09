Personal care brand Velvette relaunched by Reliance

Tamil Nadu’s heritage personal care brand Velvette is back in a new and contemporary avatar. Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Thursday (October 9) launched Velvette, in collaboration with CK Rajkumar family.

Sachet shampoo revolution

The pioneering innovation in the 1980s introduced India to the sachet shampoo revolution, making personal care accessible to millions by the Rajkumar family.

After the brand's founder Rajkumar, passed away in 2020, Velvette shampoo vanished from the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Tamil Nadu startup count surges sixfold; half led by women: CM Stalin

Announcing the launch in Chennai, RCPL said the new Velvette line will feature a range of personal care products, including soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, combining legacy formulations with modern technology.

Kirthi Shetty is brand ambassador

Popular South Indian actress Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the brand ambassador.

“Reintroducing Velvette is a moment of immense pride,” said Krishnakumar Thirumalai, Director, RCPL. “It’s not just another personal care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s ethos. Its towering legacy stands as a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades. We thank the CK Rajkumar family for entrusting us with taking the brand to greater heights.”

Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, RCPL, said the revival mirrors the larger Indian consumer story, where aspiration meets heritage.

“Like India’s progressive future built on a foundation of culture, Velvette carries forward its legacy of sustainable self-care into contemporary formats. We’ve developed this portfolio after thorough research, ensuring every product feels indulgent yet remains affordable,” he said.