Tamil Nadu startup count surges sixfold; half led by women: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (October 9) said the State is firmly on track to become one of the world’s leading startup hubs, unveiling an ambitious roadmap to transform the ecosystem through innovation, inclusion, and global collaboration.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Startup Summit 2025 in Coimbatore, Stalin said industrial and startup growth are at the heart of the Dravidian model government’s economic vision, aimed at making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

What Stalin said

“When industries grow, the entire State grows through them. Through the jobs they create, families thrive — in that sense, industries stand as symbols of progress,” Stalin said, adding that the State’s peaceful environment and robust law and order attract investors and entrepreneurs alike.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s rapid rise as a startup destination, he said the number of startups registered on the Union government’s platform has risen sixfold from 2,032 to over 12,000 in the past four years — nearly half of them led by women entrepreneurs.

Citing several recognitions, the Chief Minister noted that Tamil Nadu has made remarkable progress in building a vibrant startup ecosystem. From ranking at the bottom in 2018, the State rose to the top position in 2022 for startup infrastructure.

Chennai now ranks 18th in Asia in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024 by Startup Genome. The Atal Innovation Mission under NITI Aayog has recognised Tamil Nadu as a model state for innovation, while the average investment raised by startups in the State has surged from $1 million in 2016 to $6 million in 2024 — a clear sign of growing investor confidence.

TANSEED scheme

Reiterating that social justice extends even to startup policy, Stalin said the government is ensuring that entrepreneurial opportunities reach women, youth, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities.

“Under the TANSEED scheme, women entrepreneurs receive 50% additional seed funding, with Rs 20 crore allocated this year,” he added. “Similarly, Rs 50 crore has been set aside for equity investments in startups led by SC/ST entrepreneurs.”

The Chief Minister also announced a new Rs 100-crore Co-Creation Fund, to be managed by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN). The fund will invest in venture capital firms that back startups based in Tamil Nadu — a move expected to attract global investors and foster local VC firms.

The summit, featuring participants from over 40 countries and 21 national pavilions, marks India’s first global startup event of such scale. Over 15 major corporations, including Nvidia, Meta, HCL, and Decathlo,n are participating, alongside central and state startup missions.

Multiple MoUs were signed with organisations such as AsiaBerlin (Germany), Santa Clara University (US), and partners from France, Canada, South Korea, and the Philippines to open new markets and promote skill-building.

Stalin also released the 'Vision 2035' roadmap and Inc42’s Tamil Nadu Startup Ecosystem Report, both detailing strategies and progress in startup growth.

