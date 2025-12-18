    • The Federal
    Passengers face inconvenience at Delhi Airport after several flights were cancelled due to dense fog. | Representational image

    Over 27 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport as dense fog reduces visibility

    Low visibility forces cancellation of 16 departures and 11 arrivals, while several other flights face delays under CAT-III conditions

    18 Dec 2025 1:32 PM IST  (Updated:2025-12-18 08:02:23)

    As many as 27 flights operated by various airlines were cancelled at Delhi Airport on Thursday (December 18) due to dense fog and a sharp drop in visibility, a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) official said, adding that several other flights were delayed.

    “As of now, 27 flights — including 16 departures and 11 arrivals — have been cancelled at Delhi Airport because of dense fog and low visibility,” the DIAL official said.

    Also read | Delhi AQI 'severe' with heavy smog, 100 flights cancelled, 300 delayed

    In a passenger advisory Thursday morning, DIAL said due to dense fog, "flight operations are currently under CAT-III conditions, which may lead to delays or disruptions." For this type of operation, not only should the pilots be trained, but the aircraft must also be compliant.

    CAT-III refers to a type of instrument landing system (ILS) approach that allows aircraft to land in conditions of very low visibility, such as fog, rain or snow, with a runway visual range (RVR) of 50-200 meters.

    (With agency inputs)
