OpenAI unveils new AI agent for ChatGPT

OpenAI on Thursday (July 17) introduced a new artificial intelligence agent for its widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT.

Designed to complete complex tasks, the launch reflects the Microsoft-backed company’s strategy to outpace its rivals in the competitive AI landscape.

AI agents

AI agents — seen as the next evolution of digital assistants — are gaining rapid traction and popularity across the tech industry.

Major tech firms like Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle are spending billions on the technology to enhance productivity and streamline operations.

OpenAI’s new agent brings together elements from its earlier features - such as operator, which can interact with websites, and deep research, which can conduct multi-step research for advanced tasks.

Smart execution

Starting Thursday, users subscribed to ChatGPT’s Pro, Plus, and Team plans will be able to activate these new agentic capabilities.

The agent can execute tasks like ordering a wedding outfit while factoring in details such as the event's dress code and local weather conditions.

It accomplishes this by using its own virtual computer equipped with a number of tools that enable web interaction.

Additionally, users can link external apps like Gmail and GitHub, allowing ChatGPT to pull relevant information directly in response to a prompt.