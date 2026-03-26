OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu resigns; company denies shutdown rumours

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has resigned from his role effective March 31, triggering fresh speculation about the company’s future in the country. His departure comes months after he had dismissed similar rumours about the brand exiting key markets.

Following the announcement, online searches for terms like “OnePlus shutdown” and “OnePlus India shutdown” spiked sharply, reflecting growing public concern over the company’s operations.

Company says business remains stable

However, OnePlus India moved quickly to quell the rumours, asserting that its business remains stable and unchanged. The company clarified that Liu’s resignation was due to personal reasons and dismissed reports of a shutdown as unfounded.

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“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating about OnePlus India and its operations. We're operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle,” Liu said in a statement, reiterating the company’s commitment to the market.

He further urged stakeholders to rely on official sources and avoid spreading unverified claims.

Restructuring within parent group cited

Industry observers suggest Liu’s exit may be part of a broader restructuring within OPPO, the parent group of OnePlus. The reported overhaul is aimed at consolidating resources, reducing costs, and accelerating product development amid rising component prices and supply chain challenges.

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The company is also believed to have faced declining shipments in 2025, which may have influenced internal changes.

Meanwhile, some global reports indicate that OnePlus could scale back operations in select European markets while sharpening its focus on India, particularly in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment.

Despite the churn, OnePlus has maintained that its India strategy remains intact, signalling continuity rather than retreat.