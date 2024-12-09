OnePlus fined by court for not providing user manual to Bengaluru customer

A Bengaluru consumer court has ordered OnePlus India Technology Pvt Ltd to pay Rs 5,000 to a customer for not providing him with a user manual when he purchased a new mobile phone.

The court termed it “sheer negligence and indifference” on the part of the company and also said it caused mental agony to the customer over delaying the delivery of the user manual, a report in Times of India said on Sunday (December 8).

According to the report, SM Ramesh, a resident of Bengaluru’s Sanjay Nagar, purchased a OnePlus Nord CE 3 mobile phone for Rs 24,598, on December 6, 2023. However, he did not receive the user manual book, which provides detailed information about various settings of the phone. The absence of this critical guide also left him stranded about warranty information and the company’s address.

Later, after several attempts by the customer, OnePlus India provided him with a user manual in April this year. However, he was fed up with the company’s negligence and filed a complaint against it with Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on June 3, alleging ‘deficiency in service'. OnePlus did not bother to show up during the proceedings, prompting the court to decide the matter ex parte, the report added.

The commission, after going through all the documents, said it was the duty of the company to provide the customer with a user manual and he suffered mentally due to the absence of it.

On November 29, the commission ordered the company to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 1,000 towards litigation costs.