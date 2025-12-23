NZ foreign minister Peters slams India FTA as ‘neither free nor fair’

The recently announced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and New Zealand has run into opposition in the latter, with its foreign minister Winston Peters strongly criticising it, saying it is a “bad deal” for his country.

Peters, whose party New Zealand First is a partner in the ruling coalition led by the National Party, said the FTA was “neither free nor fair” and warned that his party would oppose it in parliament.

In a public statement shared on X, Peters argued that the deal gives away too much in India’s favour, particularly regarding immigration, while the gains for Wellington, especially in the all-important dairy sector, are not commensurate. Dairy exports made up about 30 per cent of its total goods exports (about $13.94 billion) in 2025, up to November.

Unequal deal

He pointed out that India has refused to reduce tariffs on New Zealand’s major dairy exports but New Zealand will fully open its market to Indian products. “Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand,” Peters said, adding that this would be New Zealand’s first trade agreement to exclude key dairy products such as milk, cheese and butter.