Feb 10-14 key developments | IPOs, quarterly results, economic indicators

The IPO launches this week are Ajax Engineering with its ₹1269.35 crore offer for sale and Hexaware Technologies with its ₹8,750 crore issue.

Monday (Feb 10)

IPO Launch: Ajax Engineering

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ajax Engineering opens for subscription. Given India's infrastructure push, Ajax, a leading construction equipment manufacturer, is expected to attract significant investor interest. The IPO proceeds will be used for capacity expansion and R&D in automation technologies.

Ajax Engineering IPO will open for subscription from February 10 to February 12. The IPO consists of ₹1269.35 crore offer for sale. The face value is ₹1, and the price band is fixed at ₹599.00-629.00 per share. You can apply to the Ajax Engineering Mainline IPO for a minimum lot of 23 shares amounting to ₹14,467. The tentative listing date on the exchange (BSE, NSE) is February 17, 2025, according to investorgain.com.

Corporate earnings releases

Several major companies across sectors will announce their quarterly results, including:

Patanjali Foods – Revenue growth post-acquisitions and FMCG-segment expansion.

CRISIL – Credit rating business trends and financial analytics growth.

Eicher Motors – Royal Enfield sales performance and expansion into new markets.

Gillette India – Consumer spending trends in FMCG and grooming.

Grasim Industries – Cement and fibre business updates.

Indigo Paints – Paint industry trends and demand from real estate growth.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) – E-commerce performance and competition in beauty retail.

Escorts Kubota – Tractor and agricultural equipment sales outlook.

Apollo Hospitals – Performance in the healthcare sector amid rising medical inflation.

Bata India – Footwear demand and retail expansion strategies.

US Consumer Inflation Expectations

The US January 2025 Consumer Inflation Expectations report will be released. In December 2024, expectations remained unchanged, reflecting cautious optimism about inflation stabilisation. Investors will assess whether inflation concerns are receding or persistent price pressures remain.

Tuesday (Feb 11)

Corporate earnings releases

Key companies set to announce financial results:

IRCTC – Trends in railway catering and tourism sector recovery.

Berger Paints – Demand outlook and input cost trends.

Lupin – Performance in the pharmaceutical sector and regulatory approvals.

EIH (Oberoi Hotels) – Growth in the hospitality sector amid a post-pandemic rebound.

Vodafone Idea – Impact of 5G rollout and financial restructuring.

Wednesday (Feb 12)

IPO Launch: Hexaware Technologies

The much-anticipated Hexaware Technologies IPO opens for subscription. The ₹8,750 crore issue could become the most prominent IT services listing on the Indian stock exchanges. The previously-listed company was taken private in 2020 following its acquisition by the Carlyle Group. With $1.3 billion in revenue and a 13.7 per cent CAGR between 2021-2023, the IPO marks Carlyle’s partial exit as it divests 20.4 per cent of its stake.

Corporate earnings releases

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – Defence orders and indigenous production.

Godrej Industries – Performance across consumer goods and chemicals.

Ashok Leyland – Commercial vehicle demand and market share insights.

Bharat Forge – Export market expansion and defence manufacturing.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre – Healthcare diagnostics sector expansion.

Key economic indicators

India’s Inflation & Industrial Production – January 2025 data release. December 2024, CPI fell to 5.22 per cent (from 5.38 per cent), indicating a cooling trend. Industrial production data will also provide insights into manufacturing strength.

US Inflation Data & Federal Reserve testimony – January 2025 inflation figures will be released alongside Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony. Markets will watch for insights on future rate hikes.

OPEC Monthly Report – The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will release its latest oil market report, assessing global demand-supply dynamics and geopolitical risks.

Thursday (Feb 13)

Corporate earnings releases

United Breweries – Alcoholic beverage demand post-holiday season.

Hindalco Industries – Aluminium and copper business performance.

Healthcare Global Enterprises – Growth in specialised cancer care hospitals.

IPCA Laboratories – Domestic and export pharmaceutical sales.

UK GDP Data Release

The UK will publish preliminary Q4 2024 GDP figures. Economists anticipate sluggish growth due to high interest rates, global trade concerns, and domestic economic adjustments.

IEA Oil Market Report

The International Energy Agency (IEA) will provide its oil demand and supply forecast, which could influence crude oil prices globally.

Friday (Feb 14)

Corporate earnings release

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals – Generic drug sales and R&D pipeline updates.

Key economic indicators

India’s Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) – January 2025 WPI data will be released. December WPI stood at 2.37 per cent, reflecting input cost pressures.

India’s Export & Import Data – January 2025 trade balance figures will indicate external demand trends.

India’s Bank Credit Growth – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release fortnightly data on credit and deposit growth trends.

Major events this week

Aero India 2025 (Bengaluru) | February 10-14

Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, hosted at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, will showcase India’s advancements in aviation technology, defence manufacturing, and space innovations.

India Energy Week 2025 (New Delhi) | February 11-14

Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this event will bring together energy leaders to discuss oil, gas, and renewable energy strategies.

Bharat Tex 2025 (New Delhi & Greater Noida) | February 14-17

A mega textile expo at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, covering the textile value chain and a Handicrafts & Apparel Machinery Exhibition (February 12-15) in Greater Noida.

Other Industry Exhibitions (Greater Noida) | February 7-8

Garment Technology Expo – Innovations in apparel manufacturing.

DyeChem World – Chemical & dye industry updates.

India Sourcing Conclave – B2B sourcing event.

Printpack India (February 1-5) – Printing and packaging technology showcase.