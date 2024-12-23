Dec 23-27 key developments: Significant IPO activity, Zomato-Blinkit merger, and more

This week is poised to bring significant IPO activity, corporate developments, and regulatory shifts, presenting a mix of opportunities and challenges for investors, businesses, and the common man alike.

Here are the key developments for this week, from December 23 to 27.

Key market trends and economic data

Economic indicators

HSBC Manufacturing PMI to be released this week

Impact: A positive PMI would signal job creation and economic stability, while a decline might reflect slowdowns, affecting employment opportunities.

Market performance: The Indian stock markets will likely witness continued volatility during the upcoming week, driven by technical indicators, key economic data releases, and global market trends.

Also read: CMs, state ministers to join over 100 Indian CEOs in Davos next month

Sensex: Closed at 78,041.59, down 1.49 per cent, marking the worst weekly performance in 2024.

NSE Nifty: Declined by 1.52 per cent, ending at 23,587.50.

Investor losses: Total investor losses amounted to ₹18.5 lakh crore, underscoring bearish sentiment.

Impact: Market volatility could reduce returns on mutual funds, provident funds, and equity investments, straining long-term financial planning.

Also read: TN achieves milestone with 10,000 DPIIT-registered startups

Sector watch

Consumer goods and IT: Expected to remain resilient amidst overall volatility.

Banking sector: The Bank Nifty index dropped significantly to 50,759.20, signalling turbulence in the sector, and potentially impacting loan costs and credit availability.

Also read: GST Council meeting | Sitharaman levies 5-18% tax on popcorn, exempts gene therapy

IPO activities and listings

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing

Subscription: December 23–26, 2024.

Size: Rs 500 crore; price band of Rs 745-Rs 785 per share.

Allotment: Expected on December 27, 2024.

Mamata Machinery and Transrail Lighting

Listing: Scheduled for December 27 after subscription ends on December 23.

SME IPOs

NACDAC Infrastructure: Listing on December 24.

Identical Brains Studios: Debuting on December 26.

Newmalayalam Steel: Listing on December 27.

Major corporate developments

Tata Motors will likely share further details about its strategic partnership with Tesla. Tesla will partially acquire Tata Motors' electric vehicle division for $2 billion.

Aims to bolster Tata’s EV capabilities with Tesla’s technological expertise and global reach.

Impact: Could expand India’s EV market, offering cleaner transportation options and enhancing infrastructure.

Zomato and Blinkit merger

Deal value: An all-stock deal worth $700-$750 million.

Goal: Strengthen Zomato’s leadership in the instant grocery delivery segment, improving consumer convenience.

Reliance-Disney merger

Value: Estimated at $8.5 billion.

Impact: Likely to reshape India’s media landscape, enhancing Reliance’s entertainment and content creation dominance.

Saregama and Dharma Productions

Saregama is negotiating to acquire a majority stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Impact: Consolidation in the entertainment industry may lead to more decadent cinematic offerings but potentially higher ticket prices.

InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy merger

Likely, the merger will create a combined entity valued at ₹8,000 crore.

Adani Group and NDTV

Updates anticipated on Adani Group’s majority stake acquisition in NDTV.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sonata Finance:

Finalisation of Kotak’s acquisition of Sonata Finance to enhance its microfinance presence.

Impact: Greater access to credit for rural and underserved communities, potentially boosting livelihoods.

Global Economic Indicators

Key releases

UK GDP and pivotal U.S. economic data will influence global markets, potentially impacting the Indian rupee and interest rates.

Impact: Fluctuations in international markets could drive volatility in domestic markets, affecting import costs and investor sentiment.

Bank holidays

December 24: Holiday in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya for Christmas Eve.

December 25: Nationwide holiday for Christmas.

December 26-27: Holidays in specific states, including Nagaland and Mizoram.

Impact: Limited banking operations could delay financial transactions; individuals and businesses should plan accordingly.