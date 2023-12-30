Mukesh Ambani beats Savitri Jindal, gains most wealth in India in 2023

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani added $10 billion to his net worth in 2023 to become the year’s wealthiest gainer in India, beating Savitri Jindal, the former chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, who was reported to have been the biggest wealth-gainer of the year earlier this month.



According to data from Bloomberg, Ambani’s $9.98 billion gain this year came mostly due to a 9 per cent spike in Reliance Industries shares and the listing of Jio Financial Services stock after de-merger.

With this, Ambani's total net worth goes up to $97.1 billion and he remains India's richest person – and the 13th richest globally.

Shiv Nadar

The close second spot on the list of Indian billionaires went to HCL Tech founder Shiv Nadar, who gained $9.47 billion richer this year to take his net worth to $34 billion.

Despite a struggling year for the IT sector, HCL Tech's shares zoomed 41 per cent in 2023.

Savitri Jindal

The third person on the list is Savitri Jindal, whose net worth grew by $9 billion in 2023. With a net worth of $24.7 billion, she is the richest woman in India.

Most of her wealth is sourced from her group companies such as Jindal Steel, Jindal Steel and Power as well as Jindal Energy.

Other gainers

Shapoor Mistry, who controls the engineering and construction conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji Group, added $7.41 billion to his fortune this year. His net worth is now $35.2 billion.

Other leading wealth gainers include Kumar Mangalam Birla from Aditya Birla Group (adding $7.09 billion), Ravi Jaipuria from Varun Beverages ($5.91 billion), Dilip Shanghvi from Sun Pharma ($5.26 billion), Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Lodha Group ($3.91 billion) and Sunil Mittal from Airtel ($3.62 billion).

Gautam Adani

Adani Group's Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India, lost the most wealth in 2023. His total net worth had zoomed past $110 billion earlier this year and he surpassed Mukesh Ambani as the richest man in the country.

But a major wealth loss of over $37 billion brought his net worth down to $83.2 billion. Shares of many Adani Group companies that saw selling earlier in the year are yet to recover.