With biggest wealth growth in 2023, Savitri Jindal is now 5th richest Indian

India’s fifth richest person is now a woman, who also had the highest growth in her fortunes compared to fellow Indian billionaires over the past calendar year. She is Savitri Devi Jindal, the matriarch of the OP Jindal Group, who has pushed her way ahead of Wipro’s Azim Premji to grab the fifth place, says the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Savitri Jindal, who is India’s richest woman, has seen her fortunes rise by $9.6 billion over the past year to stand at around $25 billion. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani, who is the richest Asian, saw an increase of nearly $5 billion in his wealth. His net wealth now stands at $92.3 billion.

Savitri’s wealth has seen an astonishing growth of 87 per cent over the past two years. In contrast, software magnate Premji, who was the third richest person in the country even two years ago, recorded a 42 per cent drop in his net worth during the same period, thanks to a 42 per cent drop in Wipro’s share in this time. His wealth now stands at around $24 billion.

Gautam Adani, who remains the second-richest Indian after Ambani, saw his net worth nosedive by $35.4 billion to $85.1 billion.

Other gainers

Among the other big gainers, according to the report, was HCL’s Shiv Nadar, who came second with an addition of about $8 billion to his wealth during the past calendar year. DLF’s KP Singh added $7 billion to his wealth, while Kumar Mangalam Birla and Shapoor Mistry made $6.3 billion each. Among the top gainer were also Dilip Shanghvi, Ravi Jaipuria, MP Lodha, and Sunil Mittal.

Savitri Jindal is the chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, a conglomerate known for JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Energy, JSW Saw, Jindal Stainless, and JSW Holdings. The business was established by her late husband OP Jindal, who was from Haryana. She has four sons, one of whom is Industrialist Sajjan Jindal, who is currently facing rape allegations.

The group’s flagship firm JSW Steel made up for almost 30 per cent to Savitri’s fortune though it’s JSW Energy whose stocks have gained the most among the group companies (59 per cent in 2023 so far).

The 78-year-old Premji, however, is better known for his philanthropy than his wealth. He donates billions to charity and remains India’s top philanthropist, according to a report in May.