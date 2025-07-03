Madras Management Association to host AGM, excellence awards on July 4

The Madras Management Association (MMA) is set to host its 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the MMA Awards for Managerial Excellence (MAME) on Friday (July 4) at 6:00 pm at the MMA Management Centre, Chennai.

Celebrating excellence

Business leaders set to participate in the event include Dr Suneeta Reddy, President, All India Management Association (AIMA), and Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd; and Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group, India.

They will serve as the chief guests and present the award to the winners.

These awards, now in their 23rd edition, recognise institutions and leaders with exemplary managerial practices, innovation, and commitment to organisational growth and social responsibility.

Seminar on Managerial Excellence

Ahead of the AGM and awards ceremony, the day’s proceedings will commence with a Seminar on Managerial Excellence.

The seminar will showcase presentations by the winners of the 23rd MMA Awards for Managerial Excellence 2025, offering invaluable insights into their journeys and strategies.

Highlights include presentations by the educational institution winner, T Thyagarajan, Pro Vice Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). The session will be chaired by TG Suresh, Partner, Suresh and Balaji, Chartered Accountants.

SME sector winner, Srikanth Kotha, Head of Finance, Baettr India Pvt Ltd, will present his work, with C Siva Kumar, Director, Roots Industries India Ltd, chairing the session.

Services sector winner: Narendra Kumar N, Head - CSR, HR Operations and Compliance, Cholamandalam Investments and Finance Co. Ltd, will offer his perspectives. This session will be chaired by G Giridhara Gopal, Director & CEO, Addison & Co Ltd.

Award presentation

The MMA Awards and the 69th AGM will begin with a welcome address by K Mahalingam, President of MMA and Partner/Director, TSM Group of Companies.

The evening will feature a keynote address by Kamal Bali and the launch of the MMA-KAS Digital Business Mandate. This will be followed by the unveiling and launch of the book Turning Points: Management Lessons from Legends – Volume II.

Award process briefing by T Kathir, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP and announcement of awards by Gp Capt R Vijayakumar (Retd), VSM, Executive Director, MMA, followed by award distribution by the chief guests.

Dr Suneeta Reddy will give the valedictory address Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, Senior Vice President, MMA & Managing Director, Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, will give the vote of thanks.



