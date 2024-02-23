MGNREGA woes | At least pay decent wages, says Parliamentary panel

India’s biggest welfare programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), continues to be poorly implemented. Now, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has flagged these issues, asking the Department of Rural Development to ensure that at least the wage rate under MGNREGS is respectable.

The MGNREGS Act (MGNREGA), a UPA-era scheme that offers a safety net for agricultural households, guarantees 100 days of paid work for such households each year. The BJP government, which had initially pooh-poohed the scheme saying it led the poor to just dig holes, subsequently realised that employment guarantee was a crucial safety net across India’s hinterland and began making a substantial provision in the Union Budget for it.

In the revised estimates for 2023-24, the scheme has been allocated an additional ₹26,000 crore to take the total budget to ₹86,000 crore.

Irregularities galore But MGNREGA continues to be marred by irregularities. For example, while it guarantees 100 days of employment to each household that seeks employment under the scheme’s architecture, only 2 per cent actually got employment for 100 days in the current fiscal. In fact, 2023-24 till date has seen the lowest number of households – at just 26.32 lakh – getting the guaranteed 100 days of employment since 2014-15 and the remaining have not found work for even 50 days in a year. The percentage of households which found 100 days of work, has, in fact not been vastly better in previous years either, with just under 6 per cent in 2022-23 and about 8 per cent households in 2021-22. It is obvious then that an overwhelming majority of households that demand work under the scheme do not get it for the mandatory 100-day period. The second provision under the scheme, of offering an unemployment allowance if the beneficiary is not offered employment within 15 days of seeking it, is also hardly being followed. In 2023-24, of the 278 households that became eligible for an unemployment allowance, only 20 were given this money. Parliamentary panel flags insufficient wages In any case, the wages offered under MGNREGA are, in many instances, below the minimum wage rate of state governments. And, of course, year after year, the payment of funds earmarked for the scheme continues to be delayed by the Centre, with timely payment of the delay compensation also a rarity. The Parliamentary Standing Committee that has flagged these issues is asking the Department of Rural Development to make sure the wage rate under the scheme is substantial enough to make a difference to the poor rural households. The panel has said in its report that masons and agricultural labourers earn more in daily wages than workers employed under MGNREGA. Take the case of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh: each state offered just ₹221 a day under MGNREGA in 2023-24. This despite a panel set up by the government earlier suggesting that the minimum wage for workers under MGNREGA should be ₹375 per day.

While the wages in some states like Haryana and some northeastern states are higher than in Madhya Pradesh, not one state has offered the ₹375 per day rate till now.

