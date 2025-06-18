MF veteran Sunil Subramaniam joins AssetPlus as strategic advisor | Exclusive

AssetPlus, a digital wealth management platform focused on mutual fund distribution, has appointed industry veteran Sunil Subramaniam as strategic advisor, people familiar with the matter told The Federal.

The move comes as the company accelerates its efforts to strengthen the mutual fund distribution ecosystem and scale financial inclusion across India.

Subramaniam, former Managing Director of Sundaram Mutual Fund, joins AssetPlus at a pivotal time as it launches AssetPlus Academy, a new nationwide training initiative aimed at equipping the next generation of Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs).

Also read | FASTag annual pass from August 15; Nitin Gadkari shares details

Training initiative

The Academy, which includes both live online certification programmes and in-person training across key Indian cities, is designed to address the talent gap in a sector where demand is outpacing supply, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public yet.

As strategic advisor, Subramaniam will guide AssetPlus on expanding its training infrastructure, enhancing distributor engagement and shaping broader go-to-market strategies. He is also expected to play a hands-on role mentoring new MFDs.

Founded in 2016, AssetPlus provides a digital platform for mutual fund distributors, offering tools for client onboarding, portfolio management, and access to investment products. The launch of AssetPlus Academy marks its first foray into large-scale distributor education and is aimed at raising both the quality and quantity of advisors in the country.