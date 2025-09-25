Madras HC upholds ₹6.8 crore electricity tariff on Infosys' Chennai campus
HC rules Infosys's amenities like food courts, ATMs on campus are 'mixed-use activities', justifying higher commercial electricity tariff over industrial rates
In a major setback to IT giant Infosys Limited, the Madras high court on Thursday (September 25) dismissed its appeal challenging a demand for nearly ₹6.8 crore in electricity dues, ruling that the company's campus facilities in Tamil Nadu's Mahindra World City qualify for a higher commercial tariff rather than industrial rates.
The division bench, comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman, upheld a single judge's order, emphasising that the "mixed-use activities" on the premises warranted the escalated billing.
Long-standing dispute
The 51-page judgment, delivered on September 24, 2025, stems from a long-running dispute between Infosys and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).
Infosys, which secured a high-tension (HT) electricity connection in 2005, under the industrial HT Tariff-IA for its software development unit, argued that amenities like food courts, shopping outlets, ATMs, and a gymnasium—provided free to employees—do not constitute as commercial operations.
The power utility also mandated switching future bills to the costlier HT-TF III commercial tariff until the activities could be segregated.
Infosys contests move
"It is appropriate to adopt a higher tariff... in the case of service engaged in two types of activities within the same premises," the judge observed, dismissing the 2021.
Infosys has not yet commented on plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, but sources indicated that the company may review compliance options to segregate metering for non-core areas.