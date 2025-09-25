Madras HC upholds ₹6.8 crore electricity tariff on Infosys' Chennai campus

In a major setback to IT giant Infosys Limited, the Madras high court on Thursday (September 25) dismissed its appeal challenging a demand for nearly ₹6.8 crore in electricity dues, ruling that the company's campus facilities in Tamil Nadu's Mahindra World City qualify for a higher commercial tariff rather than industrial rates.

The division bench, comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman, upheld a single judge's order, emphasising that the "mixed-use activities" on the premises warranted the escalated billing.

Long-standing dispute

The 51-page judgment, delivered on September 24, 2025, stems from a long-running dispute between Infosys and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

Infosys, which secured a high-tension (HT) electricity connection in 2005, under the industrial HT Tariff-IA for its software development unit, argued that amenities like food courts, shopping outlets, ATMs, and a gymnasium—provided free to employees—do not constitute as commercial operations.