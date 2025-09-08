Infosys board to consider share buyback proposal on Sept 11

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Monday said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details.

"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)