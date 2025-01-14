‘Words taken out of context..’: L&T’s HR head defends chairman on 90-hour workweek row

After the furore created nationwide by the 90-hour-work week remark of L&T chairman and managing director SN Subrahmanyan, the company’s Head HR Domestic Operations PT&D Sonica Muraleedharan has come out in defence of her boss, stating that his words were taken out of context and misinterpreted.

In a long post on her LinkedIn account, Sonica wrote, “It’s truly disheartening to see how the words of our MD & Chairman SN Subrahmanyan (SNS) have been taken out of context, leading to misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism.”

She said that she was present during the internal address by Subrahmanyan, and she could confidently state that SNS never implied or mandated 90-hour work weeks.

“His remarks were casual in nature and have been misinterpreted, fuelling a controversy that doesn’t reflect his true intentions,” wrote Sonica.

Extended family

The HR head said after spending nearly five years in the organisation, she could personally vouch for his leadership style.

“He treats every employee as part of an extended family, fostering a sense of unity and belonging that’s rare in today’s corporate world. SNS consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to balance his demanding professional commitments while creating a nurturing and empowering environment for his team,” she continued.

According to her, Subrahmanyan always encouraged them to embrace innovation, continuously develop their skills, and grow both personally and professionally.

“Despite his packed schedule, he takes the time to connect with employees and ensure their voices are heard,” she wrote in her post.

Showers lavish praise



Sonica was unequivocal in praising Subrahmanyan’s leadership skills.

“SNS is, without question, a leader who genuinely cares for his team’s well-being. His visionary leadership and deep commitment to supporting his employees sets him apart as a mentor who leads by example. Working under his leadership has been more than just a job – it has been a transformative experience, akin to participating in a living masterclass on leadership, where every interaction imparts valuable life lessons,” she wrote.

She said it was crucial to take a step back and fully understand the context and intent behind his words before rushing to judgement. She emphasised that leaders like SNS inspire positive change and growth, and it was vital to recognise their efforts rather than misinterpret them.

“Instead of focussing on controversy, let’s celebrate and support leaders who empower, motivate, and elevate their teams, leaving a lasting, positive impact on the organisation as a whole,” concluded Sonica.

Debate on working hours

The L&T chairman last week unwittingly set off a fresh debate on the question of long working hours when he suggested that employees should work 90 hours a week and maybe even on Sundays in a video that went viral.

His statement, “How long can you stare at your wife” made headlines, and generated criticism from all quarters including workers, trade unions, corporate honchos, and celebrities.

Several people commented that his remarks seemed to be in support of an earlier remark by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy that people should work 70 hours a week.