Professionals prefer network, peers over AI for guidance: LinkedIn research

New research by LinkedIn has revealed that professionals reach out to their peers and colleagues for guidance on AI or search engines. The report also highlighted how professionals and brands are shifting towards trusted people in their networks as their primary sources of information as they navigate the AI era.

Confident with peers

Around 43 per cent individuals turn to their network for guidance, while around 64 per cent say colleagues help them faster and more confidently.

The report also revealed that LinkedIn saw nearly 82 per cent increase in people posting about feeling overwhelmed by how quickly they are expected to master the technology and around 51 per cent say learning AI was like another job.

Catherine Fisher, career expert at LinkedIn, said while it is important to learn from the seniors, it is vital to also look sideways and learn from peers and former colleagues for a better perspective. “But confidence doesn’t come from having every answer: it comes from connection. It’s the people you know – your network – that’s your secret power to help you navigate change,” she added.

Navigating through AI

Many professionals said the advent of AI in the work process has taken a toll on their well-being and impacted their confidence at work. About 33 per cent of the respondents also admitted that they understand very little about the AI technology and the mounting pressure to upskill increases the insecurity at work.

The study also revealed that Gen Z employees are twice as likely to exaggerate their AI skills at work as Gen X employees.

According to Karim Kimbrough, Chief Economist at LinkedIn, the new technology progresses quickly, and many professionals are struggling to keep up. “The current pace of change is undeniable, and it is reshaping how people work and businesses grow.”

She asserted the need for workers to upskill on the AI technology as many businesses are moving towards AI for efficiency and innovation. With AI-related conversations on LinkedIn going up by 23 per cent, Kimbrough said AI cannot replace the network and it is vital to embrace it.