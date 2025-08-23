TikTok back in India? What govt, Chinese company say

After some users claimed that they could access Chinese social media platform TikTok, the Indian government has clarified that it has not issued any order to unblock TikTok.

Reports on Friday night (August 22) claimed that some people were able to access the TikTok website on their desktop browsers.

Also read: India’s resurgent ties with China temporary, or for keeps?

However, it was not opening on desktop browsers on Saturday morning. On PlayStore, if you search for TikTok app, “This app isn’t available” message flashed.

TikTok’s official statement

“The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading,” a source in the government said, a report in PTI said.

Also read: Crying for the camera: What’s driving this social media trend | Dr Anubhuti Jain explains

In an official statement, TikTok said access has not been restored in India and it would continue to comply with the government’s directive.

“We have not restored access to TikTok in India and continue to comply with the Government of India’s directive,” TikTok spokesperson said in an email statement to TechCrunch.

Blocked since 2020

TikTok was one of the platforms blocked by the government after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Initially, 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein etc., were blocked in June 2020 and later, more apps including PUBG were blocked by the government.

All the platforms continue to be blocked in accordance with the government order.