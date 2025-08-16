Crying for the camera: What’s driving this social media trend | Dr Anubhuti Jain explains

In an age where every moment—from birthdays to protests—is shared online, a new trend is taking over: people recording their emotional breakdowns. From teenagers to influencers, raw vulnerability is now broadcast to audiences of strangers. Some of these videos appear to be genuine cries for help, while others seem curated or even mocked. To understand this phenomenon, The Federal spoke to Dr. Anubhuti Jain, a clinical psychologist and assistant professor of psychology in Lucknow, who works closely with young people navigating the pressures of social media.

We’re seeing more teenagers and influencers recording themselves crying or sharing emotional breakdowns on social media. What does this say about how emotions are processed today?

First of all, people lack meaningful connections nowadays. The depth that used to exist in relationships has diminished. For many, it is difficult to find someone who can truly listen with empathy and understanding. By posting online, they seek a sense of belonging and attention. It gives them a feeling that they are part of a community. That is why more people today are turning to social media rather than real-life connections.

Social media was once a space for achievements and activism, but now it has become a stage for raw pain. Psychologically, what drives someone to record themselves in such vulnerable moments?

People want to be recognized, heard, and placed at the center of attention. Since everything is now posted online, many become extremely open—even about personal matters—in a public space. This visibility gives them a sense of being noticed. Attention is the biggest reinforcer you can ever give. When someone feels they are not being attended to or valued in real life, a void is created. Posting emotions online is one way teenagers and young adults try to fill that void.

Some of these videos feel like genuine cries for help, while others appear more performative. How do you see this blurred line between expression and performance?

Sometimes it is genuine. I once had a patient whose mother was on her deathbed. They needed money, so they turned to social media for help, and many people contributed. At the same time, others dismissed it as fake.

It is very subjective. Something that resonates deeply with me might not affect you at all. Because of the volume of emotional content online—especially negative emotions, which spread faster—there is no clear demarcation between what is genuine and what is not. It is up to the audience to decide what they believe.

Is it healthy to express emotions so publicly, or does it risk creating dependency on external validation from strangers online?

It can work both ways. But there are risks. For example, I recall a case of a middle-aged unmarried man with significant property. He shared on social media that he wanted to get married. That post eventually led to him being murdered, and his property went into the wrong hands.

Not everyone online has positive intentions. Vulnerable people often reveal personal details, which can later be used against them. It is okay to be vulnerable, but one should be cautious about how much is shared publicly.

What role does the algorithm play? If posts about trauma or breakdowns get more views, does it encourage people to commodify emotions?

Yes, in some ways it does. Take sad songs, for instance, or even real-life tragedies like the Meghalaya murder case, which I recently heard is being considered for a film adaptation. Personal pain can end up commodified.

People must draw boundaries. Excessive exposure can lead to empathy fatigue, where others become apathetic. That is why it is important to know where to stop and avoid turning every emotion into content.

Does constant exposure to such emotional posts desensitize the audience or even encourage mockery of serious struggles?

Yes, that risk exists. It depends on exposure levels. For example, I once treated an army officer who told me he could eat lunch surrounded by dead bodies because he had become desensitized to death. Similarly, repeated exposure to emotional breakdowns online can normalize them, making people indifferent.

Still, some topics will always strike a chord depending on personal experience—whether it’s a heart attack, murder, or assault. People instinctively engage more with negative stories than positive ones. That’s why it is important for users to make wise choices about what they follow and believe.

What would be your advice to Generation Z, who are especially vulnerable on social media?

Gen Z wants everything instantly. They often lack patience and struggle with waiting. That is why we see rising cases of impulsive decisions, even suicides.

My advice is: give time to your emotions. Process them before reacting. Life is not all black and white—there are many shades of grey. One bad day or one bad moment does not mean everything is over. Decisions should be made in a calm state of mind, after weighing pros and cons.

Like the old saying goes, time heals everything. This generation must learn to abide by that.

