Iran war: Second LPG tanker reaches India after crossing Strait of Hormuz

A day after Shivalik reached Mundra port in Gujarat, another Indian-flagged LPG tanker reached the country early Tuesday (March 17) after safely sailing from the war-hit Strait of Hormuz.

Efforts are on to ensure the safe passage of the remaining 22 Indian vessels still stranded in the Iran war conflict zone.

The LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla port in Gujarat at around 2.30 am this morning, said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Ship-to-ship transfer

On Monday, Shivalik, reached Mundra port. The two ships are carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG - equivalent to a day's requirement of cooking gas in the country.

Also read: Govt says energy crisis ‘a concern’ amid Iran conflict, assures stable LPG supply

"The two have started discharge (of LPG). Right now, Nanda Devi is doing a ship-to-ship transfer - from mother ship to daughter ship," he said at a media briefing.

Sinha said all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and no shipping incidents involving Indian vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Two LPG carriers started their journey on March 13 and crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on March 14.

This takes the number of Indian-flagged vessels or ships to have safely navigated through the war zone to four.

22 Indian-flagged vessels stuck

Currently, 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying 611 seafarers remain in the western Gulf, with the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) monitoring operations closely in coordination with ship owners, agencies and Indian missions, he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has effectively been shut following the US and Israel attack on Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation.

Originally, there were 28 Indian-flagged vessels – 24 on the west side of the strait and 4 on the east side – when the war broke out. As of now, 22 vessels remain on the west side and two on the east side.

Minister's interaction with crew

From the vessels on the east side, the crude oil tanker Jag Laadki, which sailed safely from the UAE’s Fujairah port despite an attack on the terminal, is scheduled to reach India on Tuesday, carrying about 80,800 tonnes of Murban crude. All 22 Indian seafarers onboard are reported safe. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, has safely crossed the strait and is en route to Tanzania.

Indian authorities are in constant touch with all the relevant stakeholders in the region to secure the safe passage of the remaining ships, officials said.

Of the 22 remaining Indian-flagged vessels on the west side of the Strait of Hormuz, six are LPG carriers, one is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, four are crude oil tankers, one is transporting chemical products, three are container ships, and two are bulk carriers. Additionally, one vessel is a dredger, another is empty with no cargo, and three are in dry dock undergoing routine maintenance.

Sinha said Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a video interaction with the crew of the two LPG tankers.





Interacted with the brave crew of Indian-flagged LPG Carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, after reaching Indian shores.



Operating through the Persian Gulf and the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, their conduct underscores the importance of vigilance, coordination and… pic.twitter.com/TEsm6gGFMA — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 17, 2026

(With agency inputs)