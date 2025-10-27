IndiGo resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou

IndiGo announced on Monday (October 27) that it has resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking the resumption of direct air services between India and China after more than five years.

Daily flights resume between India, China

The first flight, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, departed Kolkata at around 10 pm (IST) on Sunday (October 26), while the return flight landed at about 7.50 am (IST). The service will operate daily between the two cities.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is the first Indian carrier to resume daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, one of China’s key commercial hubs.

"It opens doors for Chinese travellers and investors to explore the rich culture and growing markets of India. This strategic move will enhance bilateral ties, support MSMEs, and boost tourism, education, and healthcare in both countries," he said in a statement.

Thaw in diplomatic relations

Expanding its operations in China, IndiGo will also begin operating flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10.

Direct flights between India and China had been operational until early 2020 but were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent tensions along the eastern Ladakh border.

The direct flight services have resumed following recent diplomatic initiatives between the two countries.

