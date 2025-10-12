IndiGo to start flights from Delhi to Guangzhou, Hanoi from November

After declaring the resumption of Kolkata-Guangzhou flights, IndiGo has said it would start services from Delhi to China’s Guangzhou and to Hanoi in Vietnam from November 10.

The Kolkata-Guangzhou services will begin from October 26. With this, direct air services between India and China will resume after more than five years.

On Saturday (October 11), IndiGo said it will start flights from Delhi to Guangzhou and Hanoi effective November 10 and December 20, respectively.

In recent times, IndiGo has announced services to a few new international destinations, including London and Athens. Earlier this week, it commenced flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai.

