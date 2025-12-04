Thousands of fliers hit as IndiGo flight cancellations continue over crew shortage

Flight cancellations and delays by India’s budget carrier IndiGo continued across the country on Thursday (December 4), mainly due to crew shortages caused by the new crew rostering rules.

Thousands of passengers faced difficulties for the third consecutive day in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and other cities.

Passengers stranded at airports

According to reports, more than 30 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Delhi International Airport on December 4, 73 in Bengaluru, and 33 flights were cancelled in Hyderabad. Mumbai also faced a similar situation, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports. According to an NDTV report, more than 170 IndiGo flights are likely to be cancelled on Thursday.

This disruption came a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that it was investigating the airlines’ rampant flight cancellations and had asked IndiGo to submit the reasons for the current situation and its plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays. Close to 150 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Wednesday and countless delayed.

Also Read: Indigo cancels over 70 flights due to 'crew shortages'; airline says tech issues too hit ops

Following the widespread delays and cancellations on Thursday morning, several passengers took to social media platforms to raise their concerns.

A woman traveller, Rituparna Patgiri, wrote in an X post, “The IndiGo crisis clearly shows that monopoly is not a good thing.”

The Indigo crisis clearly shows that monopoly is not a good thing. #airlinescrisis — Rituparna Patgiri (@Rituparna37) December 4, 2025

Another passenger shared his plight on X. A user named Aaraynsh said that IndiGo had created a mess at the Delhi airport.

“Multiple flights are cancelled. People heading for weddings, medical appointments, etc., are stuck. Customer support has a 20-minute wait time. After multiple cancellations, I finally boarded, and now the flight has been sitting on the runway for an hour because the cabin crew was left behind, and we’re waiting for her to reach,” he wrote.

Also Read: IndiGo, Air India face major disruptions as Airbus flags A320 software upgrade

Indigo has created a mess at Delhi airport. Multiple flights are cancelled. People heading for weddings, medical appointments etc are stuck. Customer support has a 20 minute wait time.



After multiple cancellations I finally boarded and now the flight has been sitting on the… — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) December 4, 2025

Ongoing struggle

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, operates nearly 2,200 flights a day across 90 domestic and 40 international destinations. However, in recent times, due to operational challenges, including crew shortages, the carrier has cancelled several flight services.

On December 3, in a statement, IndiGo sincerely apologised to its customers for the prolonged delays and cancellations.

IndiGo attributed minor technological glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system, and the implementation of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for the ongoing issues the airline is facing.

Also Read: Indigo plane damaged after being struck by bird in Rishikesh; passengers safe

“To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network,” IndiGo noted.

IndiGo provided the following summary of recent operational performance - A total of 1,232 flights were cancelled during the period. A large share of cancellations arose from crew / FDTL compliance and airport/airspace/ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator’s… pic.twitter.com/9v7pReqZAH — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

The airline faces operational challenges due to a shortage of crew, specifically pilots, following the revised FDTL norms introduced last month, which mandate more rest hours and more humane rosters.

New FDTL norms

As per the new FDTL norms, pilots are entitled to 48 hours of continuous rest, which must include two local nights. The norms also change the required rest hours before pilots can resume flight duties.

According to the new rules, pilots should receive 36 hours plus two local nights of rest if their previous flight crossed 3 to 7 time zones. The required rest time increases further for those who flew across more than 7 time zones or who completed long duty periods of less than 18 hours.

Also Read: Major chunk of India’s A320 fleet upgraded after Airbus safety alert

Initially, domestic operators, including IndiGo, opposed the new rules. However, the carrier implemented them following directives from the Delhi High Court. The first phase of these FDTL norms came into effect in July this year, and the second phase was implemented on November 1.

It is to be noted that the DGCA said the carrier cancelled at least 1,232 flights in November, including 755 flights due to the new crew rostering rules. The rules significantly impacted IndiGo’s overall On-Time Performance (OTP). In November, IndiGo recorded 67.7 per cent OTP, compared to 84.1 per cent in the previous month.