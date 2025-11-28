India beats forecasts with 8.2% GDP growth in Q2; manufacturing up 9.1%

The Indian economy posted a six-quarter high growth rate of 8.2 per cent in July–September, as factories stepped up production in anticipation of a consumption boost following the GST rate cut, according to government data.

The GDP expansion in the second quarter outpaced the 7.8 per cent recorded in the previous three months and the 5.6 per cent seen in the corresponding period last year.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 14 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, grew 9.1 per cent in Q2, a sharp rise from 2.2 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the July–September period.



Economists surveyed by Reuters had projected a 7.3% growth rate for the quarter ended September, a period during which the US imposed an additional 25% punitive tariff on Indian exports, taking the total levy to 50%.

Private consumer spending, which makes up around 57% of GDP, grew 7.9% year-on-year in July–September, compared with a 7.0% rise in the preceding quarter.

To offset weak external demand and cushion the impact of US tariffs linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, the government introduced tax cuts on mass-consumption goods, which came into effect at the end of September.

Manufacturing output rose 9.1% in the quarter-ended September from a year earlier against growth of 7.7% a quarter ago, while construction expanded 7.2% year-on-year from 7.6% a quarter ago.

Government spending decelerated, declining 2.7% year-on-year in the three months through September as compared to growth of 7.4% in the previous quarter, the data released on Friday showed.