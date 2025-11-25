Indian economy set to cross USD 4 trillion in FY26: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday (November 25) that the size of the Indian economy is expected to exceed USD 4 trillion in the current fiscal.

Indian economy poised to cross USD 4 trillion

He noted that with global geopolitics in a “huge state of flux”, sustained economic growth is essential for maintaining India’s standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

India is presently the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a GDP of around USD 3.9 trillion.

Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is already close to crossing the USD 4 trillion mark, in the course of the current financial year, from USD 3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025.

Green goals must match priorities

"So, whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change and climate volatility, [it has] to be aligned with our priorities, both in the near term and the medium term," he said.

Nageswaran said the country is well aware of the potential consequences of global warming and climate change and more generally for agriculture environment, and coastlines, etc.

"That is why we as a country are committed to achieving net zero by 2070," Nageswaran said.

(With agency inputs)