Mobile phone manufacturing soars; electronics exports cross Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025

The production of electronics in India reached around Rs 11.3 crore, with the mobile phone industry dominating the manufacturing sector in 2025, say official estimates. Exports were to the tune of Rs 3.3 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Electronics exports from the country crossed Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025 and are expected to grow when four semiconductor plants begin production this year, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

"Electronics exports crossed Rs 4 lakh crore in 2025, creating jobs and bringing foreign exchange. Momentum will continue in 2026 as four semiconductor plants come into commercial production," Vaishnaw said in a social media post on Monday (January 12).

According to industry estimates, more than 25 lakh people are employed in the electronics sector.

Mobile phone industry

The minister shared a report stating that iPhone exports from India have hit Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, which is almost double that of Rs 1.1 lakh crore Apple exported in the calendar year 2024.

According to the mobile manufacturers industry body, India Cellular and Electronics Association, mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach USD 75 billion (about Rs 6.76 lakh crore), comprising export of over USD 30 billion or about Rs 2.7 lakh crore, by the end of the current fiscal year.

Mobile phones worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore were produced in the country, and exports from the segment were around Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25.

Apple leads the surge

Neil Shah, Co-Founder and VP for Research at market research and analysis firm Counterpoint, told news agency PTI that Apple has become a poster child for India by expanding its manufacturing post-US tariffs on China and with exports from India reaching a record high.

"India will be touching almost 30 crore units of mobile phone production, and one in four smartphones produced in India will be exported in 2025. High ASP (average selling price) or premium USA market is one of the largest export destinations driven by Apple, Samsung, and Motorola, also boosting the export value reaching highest ever," Shah said.

According to the International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2025, Apple clocked its highest-ever supplies of 50 lakh iPhones for the domestic market in a quarter.

Apple leads both the premium (smartphones priced in the range of Rs 53,000-71,000 apiece) and super-premium segment (priced above Rs 71,000 apiece), which drove the growth of the country's smartphone market in the September quarter.

(With agency inputs)