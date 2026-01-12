Centre denies report on smartphone makers being asked to share source code

The Centre has refuted a Reuters report claiming that it has instructed smartphone makers to share source codes with it and execute multiple software changes as part of a clutch of security measures, which drew objections from tech giants including Apple and Samsung.

‘Industry bodies’ views ignored'

The IT Ministry stated that the report did not quote any statement from the smartphone makers or the industry associations representing them, adding that it selectively ignored comments from the industry associations.

"Instead, they have selectively chosen to ignore the comments of the industry association, which clearly indicates its mischievous intent to sensationalise the news," the ministry said in a statement, reported IANS.

‘Part of ongoing mobile security talks’

The government further stated that there is an ongoing structured process of holding consultations with stakeholders in a bid to develop a robust regulatory framework for mobile security.

According to the IANS report, the consultations are part of the IT Ministry's regular and ongoing engagement with industry with regard to safety and security standards.

"Meity routinely conducts consultations on various aspects such as safety compliance, electromagnetic interference and compatibility (EMI/EMC) parameters, Indian language support, interface requirements, and security standards. Following stakeholder consultations, detailed discussions are held with industry on different dimensions of security requirements," stated the IT Ministry.

‘Closely working with industry stakeholders’

Elaborating further, the Ministry stated that it was closely working with industry stakeholders to constructively address their concerns adding that it has been engaging with industry representatives to better understand technical challenges, compliance burdens, and international best practices adopted by smartphone manufacturers.

The Ministry stated that all legitimate concerns raised by the industry stakeholders will be looked into with an open mind aimed at safeguarding the interests of both the country and the industry.

Earlier, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) stated that the discussion between the Centre and the industry has been going on for several years and should not be viewed as a sudden shift in policy.

The backdrop

Smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung, according to a Reuters report, have expressed concerns that the proposed set of 83 security standards has no comparable global benchmark and could potentially expose confidential and proprietary information. The companies were quoted as cautioning that the measures could create risks for intellectual property protection.

The report also noted that Apple has, in the past, resisted similar demands for access to its source code. Between 2014 and 2016, the company declined requests from China seeking access to its source code. Efforts by United States law enforcement to obtain the same information have also been unsuccessful, the report added.