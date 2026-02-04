India committed to 'no longer' purchasing Russian oil: White House

A day after US President Donald Trump announced a new trade agreement with India, the White House said that India has committed to “no longer” purchasing Russian oil, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also agreeing on investments of USD 500 billion across key American sectors.

These remarks were made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (February 3).

"The President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly. They share a very good relationship. India is committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil, but buying oil from the United States, also perhaps from Venezuela too, which we know will now have a direct benefit on the United States and the American people,” Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

Commitment of '$500m investments'

She further said that in addition to that, Prime Minister Modi “committed to $500 billion of investments into the United States, including for transportation, for energy and for agricultural products as well. So this is another great trade deal thanks to President Trump.”

Earlier, speaking to Fox News about the India-US trade deal, Leavitt said the two leaders had a “great call” on Monday, following which the bilateral trade deal was announced.

“...when it comes to Prime Minister Modi, I know he (Trump) particularly enjoys their relationship and has a deep respect for the Prime Minister and for his country of India.

“They had a great call. It was very productive yesterday, and they struck a deal in which India has agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil to buy more American oil from the United States of America, and potentially from Venezuela too,” she said.

Venezuelan oil

Leavitt added that Trump and his national security team are “now dictating” the commerce of Venezuela and those oil sales.

“So this directly benefits the American people as well. And in addition, India has agreed to invest more in the United States because of President Trump's call to action on that phone call yesterday. Prime Minister Modi committed to USD 500 billion of purchases of US energy, transportation, and agricultural products,” she said.