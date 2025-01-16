Harsh Goenka bats for Denmark's work model amid 90-hour workweek debate

Amid a row sparked by L&T Chairperson SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-hour workweek remark, RPG Enterprises Chairperson Harsh Goenka on Thursday (January 16) exhorted India to draw inspiration from Denmark’s work culture.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goenka emphasised why the people in Denmark are the happiest about their work practices, and he believes it holds valuable lessons for improving employee well-being and productivity in India.



No rigid hierarchies

Goenka highlighted that employees in Denmark are trusted to work independently without micromanagement. They enjoy a minimum of five weeks of vacation annually and six months of parental leave. Flexible working hours allow people to balance their professional and personal lives, while government support cushions job losses.

He noted the absence of rigid hierarchies, which empowers employees, and remarked on the Danish attitude toward work, saying, “Many Danes would work even after winning the lottery.” He also praised Danish employers for valuing mental health and work-life balance, with collective well-being prioritised over individual ambition. “Some lessons here for India,” he signed off.





The controversy

L&T Chairperson SN Subrahmanyan recently sparked controversy after he pitched for a 90-hour workweek. During a formal interaction with employees, he said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also.” He had controversially questioned the utility of Sundays, provocatively asking, “How long can you stare at your wife? What do you do sitting at home?”

In October 2023, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy also suggested a 70-hour work week for young professionals, contending it was necessary if India wanted to compete with economies like China.

However, top industry voices like Anand Mahindra and Adar Poonawalla dismissed the longer work week idea. Mahindra, a prominent voice on social media, had previously quipped, “I’m on social media, not because I’m lonely. My wife is wonderful; I love staring at her. I’m here because people don’t realise it’s an incredible business tool.” Poonawalla echoed Mahindra’s views on work-life balance. In a light-hearted remark, Poonawalla noted, “Even my wife enjoys staring at me on Sundays.”

Denmark’s work culture

Employees in Denmark have a lot of leeway in deciding how and when they complete their work. Some even have the opportunity to work remotely. A distinct feature of the Danish workday is the fixed time for lunch breaks, encouraging employees to take breaks and interact with their colleagues.



Denmark has a 37-hour official work week, which is 11 hours less than the UK’s upper legal limit on working hours. While employees and employers can negotiate longer work weeks, most Danes prefer to stick to 37 hours.

Denmark also offers all workers a minimum of five weeks of paid holiday. Contrary to the assumption that working fewer hours may lead to lower productivity, research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicates that excessively long workdays can decrease productivity.

Denmark’s OECD Better Life report reveals that only 1% of employees regularly work very long hours, significantly less than the OECD average of 10%. Instead, Danes dedicate approximately two-thirds of their day (16 hours) to leisure activities such as eating, sleeping, and indulging in various pursuits. The Danish people value their social support networks, with many reporting having friends or relatives they can rely on in times of trouble.