Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: GST slabs reduced to just two, at 5 pc and 18 pc

In a landmark move aimed at simplifying India’s indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on September 3 approved a new dual-slab structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, while scrapping the existing 12 percent and 28 percent rates.

The decision was taken at the Council’s 56th meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the revised structure will be implemented from September 22.

The meeting, initially planned for two days, was wrapped up in a single day. State finance ministers joined Sitharaman in what is being seen as one of the most significant GST reforms since the system’s rollout in 2017.

'PM's idea being implemented'

Briefing the media late Wednesday evening, Nirmala Sitharaman said, ''Keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise, we are initiating the next set of GST reforms. We were supposed to announce it during Diwali, but we are initiating it early. Common man, farmers will benefit a lot. There are only two slabs now henceforth.''

The Council’s move is expected to have wide-ranging implications across sectors, with essentials likely to fall under the lower 5 percent slab, while most other goods and services will be taxed at 18 percent.

All decisions were taken through consensus, with no voting held during the meeting. However, the issue of compensation to states for revenue losses remains unresolved.

The Council’s two-day meeting, scheduled to begin on September 3, was curtailed to a single day and concluded earlier than planned.

Here is a ready reckoner:

GST rate: Items under 5%

Hair oil, shampoo, toothbrush, cycles, tableware, kitchenware, pasta, sauces, bhujia, instant noodles, bhujia, cornflakes and preserved meat

Items under 18%: ACs, TVs, dishwashers, small cars, bikes less than 350cc, buses, trucks, ambulances and auto parts.

