Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: GST slabs reduced to just two, at 5 pc and 18 pc
Says GST relief was mooted by PM Modi; reforms not only about slabs but also structural changes to improve ease of doing business
In a landmark move aimed at simplifying India’s indirect tax regime, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on September 3 approved a new dual-slab structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, while scrapping the existing 12 percent and 28 percent rates.
The decision was taken at the Council’s 56th meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the revised structure will be implemented from September 22.
The meeting, initially planned for two days, was wrapped up in a single day. State finance ministers joined Sitharaman in what is being seen as one of the most significant GST reforms since the system’s rollout in 2017.
'PM's idea being implemented'
Briefing the media late Wednesday evening, Nirmala Sitharaman said, ''Keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise, we are initiating the next set of GST reforms. We were supposed to announce it during Diwali, but we are initiating it early. Common man, farmers will benefit a lot. There are only two slabs now henceforth.''
The Council’s move is expected to have wide-ranging implications across sectors, with essentials likely to fall under the lower 5 percent slab, while most other goods and services will be taxed at 18 percent.
Also Read: How India stifles textile and apparel sector with GST and Customs Duty
All decisions were taken through consensus, with no voting held during the meeting. However, the issue of compensation to states for revenue losses remains unresolved.
The Council’s two-day meeting, scheduled to begin on September 3, was curtailed to a single day and concluded earlier than planned.
Here is a ready reckoner:
GST rate: Items under 5%
Hair oil, shampoo, toothbrush, cycles, tableware, kitchenware, pasta, sauces, bhujia, instant noodles, bhujia, cornflakes and preserved meat
Items under 18%: ACs, TVs, dishwashers, small cars, bikes less than 350cc, buses, trucks, ambulances and auto parts.
-Read quick updates below
Live Updates
- 4 Sept 2025 12:03 AM IST
GTS reforms will directly benefit farmers, MSMEs, says Odisha CM
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the GST Council approvals and reforms will directly benefit farmers, MSMEs, small traders and middle-class families.
Majhi said this while attending the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"The Council approved relief in GST on life & health insurance, agri-inputs, farm machinery and life-saving medicines, along with rationalisation to support tribal livelihoods. These reforms will directly benefit farmers, MSMEs, small traders and middle-class families," Majhi said.
Stating that the reforms place citizens at the core, ensuring ease of living, ease of doing business and accelerating India's progress towards becoming a Developed Nation by 2047, Majhi said: "The rate rationalisation proposal of the Group of Ministers is a welcome move that will benefit the common man and will ease compliance, lower business costs, and make India's tax system simpler and more efficient."
"This will make insurance more accessible for middle‑ and lower-income groups and improve insurance penetration in India," he said.
On the various proposals deliberated by the Group of Ministers regarding Compensation Cess, the Odisha Chief Minister said he welcomes the merger of items which are currently subject to compensation cess in the GST framework.
"Surplus in the compensation cess account may be shared between the Centre and States in the ratio of 50:50. Among states, it may be distributed based on each state's share of GST revenue calculated on the base year formula," he said.
- 3 Sept 2025 11:39 PM IST
Apex exporters' body FIEO welcomes GST reforms
Hailing the decisions of the GST Council, apex exporters' body FIEO on Wednesday said the commitment to process refunds within seven days is a step in the right direction and will greatly ease liquidity stress on exporters.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that timely and predictable refunds are critical to maintaining India's export competitiveness, particularly at a time when global demand remains uncertain.
"We look forward to continued collaboration with the government in ensuring smooth execution of these measures on the ground," FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said in a statement.
Allowing GST refund below Rs 1,000 will benefit e-commerce exporters largely, he said.
"GST announcements on exports refund is a very welcome move by the GST Council and will provide much-needed relief to exporters. The commitment to process refunds within seven days, and the facilitation through ICEGATE for small taxpayers, is a step in the right direction and will greatly ease liquidity stress on exporters," he added
- 3 Sept 2025 11:29 PM IST
Watch | A quick analysis of the GST reforms
From September 22, the GST Council’s two-tier tax regime kicks in, directly affecting car prices, electronics, packaged foods and services. The move aims to simplify compliance but also changes what consumers will pay on essentials and luxury goods. Businesses must brace for recalibration as households track costs closely.
Watch The Federal's Vijay Srinivas in conversation with Business Editor Prasanna Mohanty.
- 3 Sept 2025 11:18 PM IST
This reform will bring ease of living, says Rajnath Singh
What Rajnath Singh said: ''The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has announced the Next-Gen GST reforms to bring relief across sectors. With tax rates reduced on many important items, this reform will bring ease of living, further strengthen ease of doing business, empower small businesses, and boost India’s self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I thank PM Modi and the FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for taking this bold decision."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, "The Government of India, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has announced the Next-Gen GST reforms to bring relief across sectors. With tax rates reduced on many important items, this reform will bring ease of living, further… pic.twitter.com/kXcQGm0XPG— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025
- 3 Sept 2025 10:55 PM IST
GST 2.0: Arvind Shrivastava clarifies on footwear slabs
Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, says, "As far as footwear is concerned, there were two rates in the past. Those costing less than Rs 1000 were charged 12% and those costing more than Rs 1000 were charged 18%. Now, Footwear costing less than Rs 2500 will be charged at 5% percent and those costing more than Rs 2500 at 18%."
- 3 Sept 2025 10:45 PM IST
GST Live: List of sin goods under 40 pc slab
Paan masala
Cigarettes
Gutka, zarda
Unmanufactured tobacco
Beedi
Aerated, sugary drinks
Carbonated beverages
Non-alcoholic beverages
Mid, large cars
Bikes over 300 cc
Personal use aircraft/helicopter
Yatch
- 3 Sept 2025 10:41 PM IST
Here is the new GST list
Here is the complete list
- 3 Sept 2025 10:35 PM IST
Goods that will attract 40% GST
Goods which will attract 40% GST
Special rate of 40% will apply only to pan masala, cigarettes, gutka, and other tobacco products. Caffeinated beverages and carbonated beverages will be in 40%.
- 3 Sept 2025 10:34 PM IST
Goods that will now attract 5% GST
Goods that will now attract 5% GST
Hair oil, soap, bar soap, toothpaste, bicycles, and tableware will now attract a levy of 5 percent. UHT milk and bread will have zero percent GST.
- 3 Sept 2025 10:32 PM IST
What FM explained about GST reforms
“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically... Labour-intensive industries have been given good support. Farmers and the agriculture sector, as well as the health sector, will benefit. Key drivers of the economy will be given prominence,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.